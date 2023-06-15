South Africa

Eskom, unions agree to three-year wage increase

15 June 2023 - 21:18
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Eskom, which has been in wage negotiations with the NUM, Numsa and Solidarity, has agreed on 7% salary increases each year for three years. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/madamlead

Eskom on Thursday reached agreement with three unions on a 7% salary increase for all non-managerial employees each year for three years, effective from July 1. 

In addition, Eskom agreed with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, (Numsa), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity to a 7% increase in the housing allowance over the three years ending June 30 2026 and a one-off taxable payment of R10,000 for the first two years.

Two days had been set aside for the continuation of wage negotiations between the embattled power utility and unions, after no deal was reached last month.

“The collective agreement will go a long way in stabilising our organisation by providing Eskom with sufficient space and time to collaboratively work together to urgently address our most pressing challenges. 

“It is worth noting that this is the first time in more than a decade that the parties had reached agreement in the room,” Eskom’s acting group CEO Calib Cassim said. 

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the union was pleased an agreement was reached which suited all parties. 

TimesLIVE

