South Africa

Former Eskom CEO and suspended public protector's matters receiving attention: Hawks

15 June 2023 - 17:54
Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a media briefing at The Capital Hotel on June 13 in Sandton. Her briefing provided an update on the latest developments in her section 194 inquiry and allegations of extortion, bribery and corruption against key people.
Image: Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says the Hawks are investigating a complaint lodged by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on allegations of corruption relating to three parliamentarians.

Mkhwebane opened a charge of corruption and extortion after her husband, David Skosana, was allegedly contacted by the late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson. The late MP allegedly tried to solicit a bribe on behalf of herself, ANC MP Qubudile Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Lebeya said on Friday the matter is being handled by its Gauteng office.

“There are certain investigations that we are pursuing. We have worked with the prosecutors and have approached the court to get certain authorities to do certain things — but I will not be unpacking how we conduct our investigation,” Lebeya said.

Lebeya was giving gave an update on Thursday outlining milestones achieved by the Hawks during the fourth quarter of the 2022/23 year.

On the matter reported by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, Lebeya said they were working on two matters.

“In the matter in which De Ruyter is a complainant, we are investigating the allegations. In the matter which another member of the public has reported the allegation is that De Ruyter may also have something to answer to, so those are the two areas that we have hinted on,” he said.

Lebeya said investigations relating to Eskom were continuing.

TimesLIVE 

