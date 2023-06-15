South Africa

Gauteng education launches online application process for grades 1 and 8

The application system has been improved to handle thousands of applications per minute and is more user-friendly, says the department

15 June 2023 - 15:47
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane launched the online applications for grades 1 and 8 pupils for the 2024 academic year.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane launched the online applications for grades 1 and 8 pupils for the 2024 academic year.
Image: Gauteng education department

The Gauteng education department has launched the online applications for admission for grades 1 and 8 for 2024, and says the system is now able to capture 50,000 applications per minute.

The applications were opened on Thursday by Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane at the Winterveldt Multipurpose Hall outside Pretoria. This year’s aim was to improve the capacity of the system.

He said 12,000 applications were submitted within the first 10 minutes. An hour later, applications were at 60,000.

“We have improved the bandwidth and the ability to manage applications per minute. We improved this to 50,000 applications per minute and we have not got close to that capacity. I am sure by the end of the day we will have 200,000 to 300,000 applications.”

Homeschooling regulations a hot topic among parents in Mpumalanga

Many feel the proposed amendments in the Bela bill will result in home education being over-regulated
News
1 day ago

By midday, 161,407 grade 1 and 8 applications were processed. This was a slight decrease from the same period last year which recorded more than 165,000 applications.

While the online system operates smoothly, one challenge faced was with the department of home affairs when applicants entered ID numbers onto the system.

“The department of home affairs’ verification mechanism used on the online admissions was unable to process certain ID numbers. However, this was resolved within a few minutes as we discovered applicants only had to refresh their browsers and proceed to apply successfully.”

The online system received 12,000 applications in the first 10 minutes and reached 60,000 within the first hour.
The online system received 12,000 applications in the first 10 minutes and reached 60,000 within the first hour.
Image: Gauteng department of education

Another issue was some parents who applied for grade 8 could not enter the name of the previous schools on the system, he said.

This was quickly resolved, Chiloane said.

The application period will run until July 14 and parents are urged to either upload certified copies of the required documents onto the system or submit them at the schools they apply to within seven school days.

“We have set up 80 walk-in centres in community halls and township areas. All our schools are also walk-in centres and parents can go straight there. We have municipal and provincial government libraries available to parents and there is a toll-free hotline for parents to call if they have problems. All one needs to apply is connectivity [to the internet].”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

DA calls for proper vetting at Gauteng schools after 'space cookies' sold to primary school pupils for R1

Eight pupils from Emfundisweni Primary School in Alexandra were reportedly admitted to Edenvale Hospital after eating "space cookies" sold for R1 by ...
News
6 days ago

‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: principal to colleague

The dismissed Vanderbijlpark headmaster says it was just lighthearted banter to celebrate her braces being removed
News
1 week ago

‘We're not safe with Bheki Cele at the helm’ — Outrage over latest crime stats

South Africans have weighed in on the latest crime statistics, with some claiming the country is “transforming into a gangster state” and they are ...
News
2 weeks ago

GP government launches clinic for historically marginalised population

The Gauteng department of health and wellness has launched a clinic specifically focusing on providing services to homeless people, sex workers, drug ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Gauteng earthquake: Why it happened, what more to expect — Council for ... South Africa
  2. Armoured glass and high tech security keep Arthur Kaplan liquidators locked out ... News
  3. I paid millions to work with 'Oprah Winfrey' — How celebrity Dr Pashy was ... South Africa
  4. Friend lambastes Avbob for 'dropping' Eusebius McKaiser's casket South Africa
  5. WATCH | South coast town's raw sewage spills down the streets, into the river ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town