‘I am determined to keep learning’: Last class of Global Citizen Fellowship signs out

“We are excited because oftentimes there are commitments made that are not fulfilled. People get on world stages and say we're going to do this, that and it doesn't happen or happens in parts.
“We fulfilled exactly what we said we would, and I feel like over and above that. We expanded to other areas, Kenya ... Nigeria. So it's not just in South Africa and we were really able to develop and learn from year one and improve upon it. So it is our hope that what we were able to deposit from them having work experience, having resources they were able to help themselves and their families.”
McGregor went on: “That was our hope and goal. We have empowered a generation of 50 generals who are now walking out into the world with new experiences, with new understanding, with new hope and with new joy. So we're excited that now we have 50 ambassadors on the continent as good global citizens and they are going to change the world because they understand their legacy.”
While McGregor had warm words of encouragements for the programme's many graduates, she also spoke of the importance of creating “50 sustainable ambassadors” beyond Thursday's ceremony. She said this would be in their continued empowerment, commitment to their personal growth and development.
Morake on her part reflected on the long but fruitful journey through the four years of the programme. She shared her joy at seeing the pledge being fulfilled.
“I'm excited about the fact that, yes it may sound like 50 is a small dime compared to the [number] of youth we have in our country, but I think we made a difference because not only is it because we've got these young people here, these young people create a ripple effect.”
The programme was launched in 2019, after the success the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, in December 2018. It is in line with the Global Citizen vision of eliminating extreme poverty by 2030.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
‘I am determined to keep learning’: Last class of Global Citizen Fellowship signs out
Image: Kyle Zeeman
Some of the continent's brightest young talent walked the stage at the final Global Citizen Fellowship Programme graduation ceremony on Thursday, concluding an exciting and challenging year of learning, making an impact and development.
The programme, supported by Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD philanthropic initiative and US actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, provides young aspiring Africans with a multiphase curriculum to help them succeed in any future professional environment and give back to society.
Fifteen fellows from Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa were selected to take part in a year-long, paid programme aimed at providing them with opportunities to make a difference in their communities through social impact projects.
They were equipped with a variety of skills, including problem-solving, critical thinking, how to build community, professional and personal development, advocacy, international development, and global citizenship.
More than 1,000 young people applied for the fellowship, with only 50 chosen over four years and after intense and extensive interviews.
The fellows walked the stage in Johannesburg on Thursday, with representatives from each country sharing inspiring messages with their fellow graduates.
Image: Kyle Zeeman
The two-hour ceremony included a keynote speech from Ivy McGregor, director of social responsibility at Parkwood Entertainment, and closing remarks from project manager for Global Citizen and the Fellows Dipalesa Morake. It ended with goody bags from BeyGOOD.
TimesLIVE spoke to South African graduate Hope Mnguni, who said the programme changed her life and gave her a new outlook.
“I learnt to adapt. I did something new by applying for this fellowship, and did work I have never been exposed to before.”
Kasmuel McOure from Kenya said he enjoyed the community projects included in the programme.
“Community projects were so challenging, but rewarding. We delivered sanitary products to communities and schools. Seeing the faces of those who received the products was priceless and made me grateful for the opportunity I had been given.”
Marvellous Chimdindu from Nigeria is studying economics and plans to use the skills she learnt to further herself.
“This was a learning opportunity for me, and I am determined to keep learning”.
McGregor, speaking to TimesLIVE on the sidelines, shared BeyGOOD's excitement at seeing the fulfilment of the commitment made at the 2018 Global Citizen concert.
WATCH | Nomzamo Mbatha — the 'small success story' — hosts international Global Citizen award ceremony in New York
“We are excited because oftentimes there are commitments made that are not fulfilled. People get on world stages and say we're going to do this, that and it doesn't happen or happens in parts.
“We fulfilled exactly what we said we would, and I feel like over and above that. We expanded to other areas, Kenya ... Nigeria. So it's not just in South Africa and we were really able to develop and learn from year one and improve upon it. So it is our hope that what we were able to deposit from them having work experience, having resources they were able to help themselves and their families.”
McGregor went on: “That was our hope and goal. We have empowered a generation of 50 generals who are now walking out into the world with new experiences, with new understanding, with new hope and with new joy. So we're excited that now we have 50 ambassadors on the continent as good global citizens and they are going to change the world because they understand their legacy.”
While McGregor had warm words of encouragements for the programme's many graduates, she also spoke of the importance of creating “50 sustainable ambassadors” beyond Thursday's ceremony. She said this would be in their continued empowerment, commitment to their personal growth and development.
Morake on her part reflected on the long but fruitful journey through the four years of the programme. She shared her joy at seeing the pledge being fulfilled.
“I'm excited about the fact that, yes it may sound like 50 is a small dime compared to the [number] of youth we have in our country, but I think we made a difference because not only is it because we've got these young people here, these young people create a ripple effect.”
The programme was launched in 2019, after the success the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, in December 2018. It is in line with the Global Citizen vision of eliminating extreme poverty by 2030.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Global Citizen | Rich nations must pay R300bn to mitigate climate change impact in lower income countries
WATCH | Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
WATCH | Nomzamo Mbatha — the 'small success story' — hosts international Global Citizen award ceremony in New York
WATCH | GBV, energy & politics: Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka weighs in
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos