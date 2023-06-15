South Africa

Indian-American superstar Sid Sriram touches down in Durban

15 June 2023 - 14:59
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Indian Carnatic musician, music producer, playback singer and songwriter Sid Sriram will perform in Durban on Saturday.
Image: supplied

Acclaimed Indian-American singer Sid Sriram plans to take in the energy and understand the fabric of South Africa during his first visit to the country.

He is also looking forward to sampling the food.

The Indian Carnatic musician, music producer, playback singer and songwriter who was raised in America but now lives in Chennai, arrived in Durban on Wednesday for his concert on Saturday.

“I am excited. I have been waiting to come here for a while. This Saturday is going to be very special because the band and I have put together a show that is going to be spectacular. We haven't performed together in six months, so after a six-month hiatus, Durban is going to be our first performance together,” Sriram said on Thursday. 

His schedule was “tight” but he planned to explore. 

“I want to feel the energy and get to know South Africa,” he said.

Sriram’s father, who is his manager, has accompanied him to Durban. 

His unique blend of Indian classical music, R&B and soulful pop made him a YouTube star and soon afterwards the awards followed for his work as a playback singer.

“The Carnatic music training from my mother has been my fountainhead and my foundation for all my music. Everything springs from it and that’s why my Carnatic grounding is so special. Carnatic music is deep, divine, so full of dimension, nuances, beautifully complex melodic elements and rhythm. 

“Not only has Carnatic music given me a portal to understand melody and rhythm, but has also kept me in touch with Chennai. 

“I grew up in the US, so Carnatic music kept me rooted in my culture and helped me embrace spirituality. I visit the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore two or three times a week — it is just 10 minutes from my house. So, I love that temple deeply,” he said. 

Sagie Naidoo of Woodmark Events South Africa, which brought Sriram to Durban, said the musician’s performance would encourage South African-Indian youth to embrace their culture. 

“There is a disconnection with south Indian youth and their culture. The south Indian community in South Africa doesn’t get to have events like this. We are often excluded. So, to have Sid here is a major event,” he said.

