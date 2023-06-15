Joy for Hellmann's diehard fan as Pick n Pay brings mayo back to SA shelves

Western Cape business and legal rights consultant Nanandi Simone Albers is counting her blessings now that Hellmann's mayonnaise has returned to local shelves.
Months after Hellmann's was pulled from South African shelves, much to the dismay of fans of the condiment, Pick n Pay announced on Wednesday it has brought it back.
Earlier this year Hellmann's told consumers via its Facebook page that “due to high inflationary import costs we will regretfully be discontinuing Hellmann's in South Africa until further notice”.
The announcement sparked a buying frenzy among those who count it as a must-have condiment.
Albers was among the diehard fans who joined the frenzy.
She was so desperate to find Hellmann's when it was discontinued that she drove to four towns and 11 shops in one day.
Albers, who had stockpiled about 10 bottles, said the mayonnaise was an emotional link to her parents and brother, who have died.
She told TimesLIVE on Thursday she survived these months with a donation of several jars from a local woman.
“I was thinking this morning [Thursday] what I was going to do when my stock ran out.”
Albers said she is likely to stockpile again.
“When the product was delisted by its local supplier earlier this year, Pick n Pay assured customers it was already hard at work on plans to get the mayonnaise brand back in shops as soon as possible,” said Pick n Pay's Calvin Watson.
Customers can stock up on the much-loved mayonnaise in more than 100 supermarkets nationwide, in two new-format jars, 800g and 400g.
“When the local supplier delisted the product earlier this year, our customers were heartbroken. In keeping with our customer promise to deliver the products they want and need, we started exploring other supply options around the world to get the product back on our shelves as quickly as possible,” said Watson.
