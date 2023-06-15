South Africa

KZN farmworker crushed by massive stack of sugar cane

15 June 2023 - 10:08
The scene of the incident in Isnembe northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

A farmworker is in a critical condition after a stack of sugar cane came crashing down on him at a farm in Isnembe in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics, accompanied by its search and rescue team, responded to the incident.

“On arrival of paramedics and rescue personnel it was established a farmworker had become entrapped under a stack of sugar cane weighing about seven tonnes,” said IPSS Medical Rescue.

“The man was extricated from beneath the sugar cane with the use of cranes.”

Advanced life support paramedics worked frantically to stabilise him.

“Due to the critical nature of the injuries sustained the man was airlifted to a level one trauma facility.”

