South Africa

MAP | The Joburg areas that will be affected by 58-hour water shutdown next week

15 June 2023 - 13:50
The following reservoirs will be affected: Waterval 1 and 2, Weltevreden, Roodepoort and Meredale 1 and 2.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Johannesburg residents have been warned about a 58-hour water shutdown in several areas, starting on Tuesday next week.

It will impact more than 100 areas and comes weeks after an outage affected City Power’s Orlando power station, negatively affecting Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station.

The purpose of the shutdown is to complete a tie-in between the A19 and B14 with a new pipeline, installation of isolation valves and systems upgrades at Eikenhof pump station,” said Johannesburg Water.

It said supply to towers and reservoirs in the areas affected remained vulnerable.

The following reservoirs will be affected:

  • Waterval 1 and 2
  • Weltevreden
  • Roodepoort
  • Meredale 1 and 2

“During the Rand Water shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by the pump station will be affected by no water supply. It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after supply has been fully restored,” said Johannesburg Water.

Hospitals, clinics, schools, police stations, shopping centres and municipal offices will receive alternative supply.

You can see some of the areas that will be affected (marked with a blue tap icon) on the map below. 

