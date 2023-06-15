The following reservoirs will be affected:
- Waterval 1 and 2
- Weltevreden
- Roodepoort
- Meredale 1 and 2
“During the Rand Water shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by the pump station will be affected by no water supply. It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after supply has been fully restored,” said Johannesburg Water.
Hospitals, clinics, schools, police stations, shopping centres and municipal offices will receive alternative supply.
You can see some of the areas that will be affected (marked with a blue tap icon) on the map below.
MAP | The Joburg areas that will be affected by 58-hour water shutdown next week
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
