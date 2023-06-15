Rand Water's planned 58-hour shutdown next week, affecting the Eikenhof pump station, has been postponed until further notice, Johannesburg Water said on Thursday evening.
The purpose of the shutdown was to complete a tie-in between the A19 and B14 with a new pipeline, installation of isolation valves, and systems upgrades at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.
If the Rand Water shutdown had gone ahead, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by the pump station would have had no water supply.
Johannesburg Water said new dates and times will be provided to residents.
Planned 58-hour water shutdown next week in Joburg is postponed
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
