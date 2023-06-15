South Africa

Planned 58-hour water shutdown next week in Joburg is postponed

15 June 2023 - 20:01 By TimesLIVE
Next week's 58-hour water shutdown has been postponed.
Next week's 58-hour water shutdown has been postponed.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Rand Water's planned 58-hour shutdown next week, affecting the Eikenhof pump station, has been postponed until further notice, Johannesburg Water said on Thursday evening. 

The purpose of the shutdown was to complete a tie-in between the A19 and B14 with a new pipeline, installation of isolation valves, and systems upgrades at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.

If the Rand Water shutdown had gone ahead, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by the pump station would have had no water supply.

Johannesburg Water said new dates and times will be provided to residents. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MAP | The Joburg areas that will be affected by 58-hour water shutdown next week

Johannesburg residents have been warned about a 58-hour water shutdown in several areas, starting on Tuesday next week.
News
6 hours ago

Joburg residents warned water systems will take time to stabilise

Joburg Water warned customers on Saturday water towers and reservoirs in Johannesburg will take some time to fully stabilise.
News
5 days ago

Prolonged outage for parts of Soweto after substation 'vandalism'

City Power has warned it might take at least five days to restore power in certain parts of Soweto after suspected vandalism and theft at the Soweto ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Gauteng earthquake: Why it happened, what more to expect — Council for ... South Africa
  2. Armoured glass and high tech security keep Arthur Kaplan liquidators locked out ... News
  3. I paid millions to work with 'Oprah Winfrey' — How celebrity Dr Pashy was ... South Africa
  4. Friend lambastes Avbob for 'dropping' Eusebius McKaiser's casket South Africa
  5. ‘Do other fish you sell swim in a private ocean?’ consumer asks store barring ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town