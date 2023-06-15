South Africa

Three accused in R3.5m Eastern Cape bribery case to go on trial in early 2024

15 June 2023 - 15:53
Eastern Cape chief director of community safety and liaison Neil Naidoo, left, and two businessmen, Kenny Govender and Matthew Pillay, in court. File photo.
Image: Investigating Directorate

A trial date has been set for a bribery matter involving Eastern Cape chief director of community safety and liaison Neil Naidoo, the Investigating Directorate (ID) said on Thursday.

Naidoo and two businessmen, Kenny Govender and Matthew Pillay, are accused of attempting to bribe officials with R3.5m to halt their investigation into a R36m police tender they were allegedly involved in.

The investigation related to an ongoing contract awarded to KJP Trading for the supply of furniture to police offices around the country for two years. Naidoo is accused of initiating talks between the investigators and the two businessmen on March 12.

In an undercover operation, Pillay and Govender allegedly agreed to pay R3.5m by April 5.

They are accused of paying R1.8m to Naidoo on April 14. It is alleged Naidoo took R300,000 for himself and delivered R1.5m to the undercover police officers. 

The rest was to be paid at a later date.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the case has been set down for trial from January 15 to 19 2024.

“The trial will be held in the East London regional court,” she said.

“The trio face charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.”

