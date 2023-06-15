South Africa

Transnet reports derailment on iron ore line

15 June 2023 - 15:52 By Nelson Banya
A shortage of locomotives and spares as well as cable theft and other vandalism of its infrastructure is hampering the state-owned freight rail operator's efforts to haul minerals and other commodities to ports. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/j5m

Transnet on Thursday reported a derailment on its main iron ore line, the latest in a recent spate of disruptions on its two lines used to haul bulk minerals to ports.

The derailment took place early on Wednesday, Transnet said.

“Transnet Freight Rail confirms urgent recovery efforts are under way to restore operations to its ore corridor,” it said.

The line stretches 861km from iron ore mines at Sishen in the Northern Cape to Saldanha port in the Western Cape.

A shortage of locomotives and spares as well as cable theft and other vandalism of its infrastructure is hampering the state-owned freight rail operator's efforts to haul minerals and other commodities to ports.

Miners say Transnet's problems continue to cost them billions of rand in lost export revenue.

Earlier this month, Transnet suspended services on the iron ore line after theft of copper cables led to a power failure.

In recent weeks, the iron ore and coal export lines have suffered derailments which halted train operations for days.

Heavy rain also affected Transnet operations at the beginning of the year.

Reuters

