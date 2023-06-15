South Africa

WATCH | Cape Town hit by heavy rain, roads and suburbs flooded

15 June 2023 - 11:38 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Heavy rain across the Cape Peninsula has created havoc in parts of Cape Town and Paarl.

A woman carries her belongings out of her flooded house in Cape Town on June 15 2023.
Image: Supplied

Videos on social media show flooded suburbs and cars attempting to navigate deep levels of water on the roads.

The City of Cape Town said there were unplanned power outages due to the wet weather.

The city continues to experience high electricity service request volumes due to the inclement weather. Our teams are attending to these,” it said.

“There are a number of areas across the metro which are experiencing unplanned outages. City teams will continue to do everything in their power to attend to outages in the shortest possible time.”

Evacuations have begun in parts of the province while the Jakkalsvlei Canal and the Lourens and Keyser Rivers have reportedly burst their banks.

TimesLIVE

