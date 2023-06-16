South Africa

Granny, children killed as man guns down family in Mpumalanga

16 June 2023 - 10:25
Police confiscated a firearm after the family shooting. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/burlingham

Police are investigating four counts of murder and one of attempted murder after a 32-year-old man allegedly shot five members of his family in Mpumalanga.

The man is expected to appear in the Piet Retief magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the victims include a grandmother, 71, and three children aged 3, 8 and 10.

A 22-year-old woman survived but was fighting for her life.

The mass shooting happened in Piet Retief at about 6:15pm on Thursday.

Mdhluli said according to reports, a family member left home to purchase food and on returning noticed the radio inside was unusually loud.

“After knocking at the door without a response, he then broke it to gain entry. Once inside, he reportedly met the suspect, who is a family member, in possession of a firearm. He then saw the lifeless body of his grandmother as well as his sister laying on the floor. Fortunately, the sister was still alive and she was taken to the hospital for medical treatment,” Mdhluli said.

Mdhluli said the bodies of three children were found in separate bedrooms.

“Some cartridges, as well as ammunition, were found by the police at the scene. Immediately after the incident, police in Piet Retief worked with speed under the leadership of the provincial commissioner whereby the suspect was arrested and charged accordingly,” said Mdhluli.

Mdhluli said during the arrest, a firearm believed to have been used in the commission of the crime was confiscated for investigation.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident.

TimesLIVE

