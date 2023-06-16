South Africa

Koedoespoort substation fire causes blackouts in Tshwane

16 June 2023 - 16:50
The fire has affected Queenswood, Moregloed, Kilner Park, East Lynne, Waverley and surrounding areas.
The fire has affected Queenswood, Moregloed, Kilner Park, East Lynne, Waverley and surrounding areas.
Image: City of Tshwane

A fire broke out at the Koedoespoort substation in East Lynne, east of Pretoria, on Friday.

Giving an update from the scene, Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said the blaze caused power outages in Queenswood, Moregloed, Kilner Park, East Lynne, Waverley and surrounding areas.

Emergency services responded promptly, he added.

“The damage is largely contained, but only after the fire has been extinguished will we be able to assess the extent of the damage and give a clear indication of when power will be restored to these communities. I do want to give residents the assurance that we are here. The councillors from all the affected areas are on site assessing the damage and we are making sure work is done to restore power as soon as possible, even though we cannot give a credible timeline at this point,” said Brink.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the fire had been extinguished and firefighters were cooling down the substation, while utility services assessed the damage.

He said the cause was suspected to be a veld fire, but further investigations would determine the exact reason.

“Further updates will be provided in terms of what areas will be affected by the substation and what the timelines in terms of the repairs will be,” said Mabaso.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eskom, unions agree to three-year wage increase

Eskom on Friday reached agreement with the three unions on a 7% salary increase for all non-managerial employees each year for three years, effective ...
News
20 hours ago

Fearing for their lives, Eskom workers abandon plan to cut illegal connections

Fearful Eskom technicians abandoned their operation to remove illegal connections in Marlboro industrial area on Thursday.
News
23 hours ago

Eskom suffers R7bn annual loss due to illegal connections in Gauteng

Eskom in Gauteng incurs annual losses amounting to about R7bn due to non-technical issues caused mainly by illegal connections.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Armoured glass and high tech security keep Arthur Kaplan liquidators locked out ... News
  2. Second cold front unleashes trail of destruction in Western Cape South Africa
  3. ‘Do other fish you sell swim in a private ocean?’ consumer asks store barring ... South Africa
  4. MAP | The Joburg areas that will be affected by 58-hour water shutdown next week South Africa
  5. WATCH | Last interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss and wife gunned down ... News

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town