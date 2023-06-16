“Today is Youth Day and we have many young people of Langa here with us. And being kids, they were more than happy to run out onto these fields this morning, not afraid to get wet and muddy, to play the games they love. For a hundred years Langa has played an important part in the story of Cape Town and that story will continue to be written by those little Langa residents who were scoring goals and tries, and making tackles here this morning.”
Langa township celebrates centenary anniversary
Image: Supplied
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and his deputy Eddie Andrews celebrated Langa's centenary anniversary on Friday.
They attended festivities in the historic township where, at 9am, junior sports teams took to the field before professional outfits. In the afternoon, “rugby legends” Langa’s Busy Bees clashed with the City of Cape Town and Legends took on Parliament.
Hill-Lewis joined the Busy Bees, one of the country’s oldest rugby clubs, when it unveiled its centenary kit. Four Langa women’s soccer clubs were also launched.
“Cape Town’s weather has decided to challenge us, but I know the people of Langa. You will not be defeated or deterred, and we will celebrate 100 years of Langa history — and 100 years of Langa sports — come rain, wind or mud,” said Hill-Lewis.
“Today is Youth Day and we have many young people of Langa here with us. And being kids, they were more than happy to run out onto these fields this morning, not afraid to get wet and muddy, to play the games they love. For a hundred years Langa has played an important part in the story of Cape Town and that story will continue to be written by those little Langa residents who were scoring goals and tries, and making tackles here this morning.”
Hill-Lewis said it was “fitting that we celebrate 100 years of Busy Bees rugby along with 100 years of Langa history, as the two have been inextricably linked over the past century”.
“Busy Bees has been far more than a rugby club to the people of this community, playing a leading role in organising anti-apartheid activity and resisting oppression,” said Hill-Lewis.
“It has an amazing community academy that offers boys and girls not only the opportunity to play this beautiful game and the possibility of scholarships, but even supplements their academic programme with extra English, maths and science classes before practices, through a partnership with LEAP School Langa.”
Hill-Lewis commended the community for promoting sports: “I couldn’t be happier to celebrate 100 years of this legendary club and their lovely centenary jersey.
“We’re also delighted to celebrate today the addition of not just one, but four new Langa women’s football clubs to the SA soccer scene. Women’s football is certainly on the rise across the globe and it seems Langa will not be left out. Keep an eye out for Wanderers FC, Hotspurs Ladies, Royal Titans Ladies and United Ladies in the Safa Cape Town Regional Women’s Development League. I have no doubt they will do Langa proud.”
Hill-Lewis said the City’s #Langa100 plans include restoration of historical monuments, precinct improvements, public participation in new heroes’ memorials and community events.
