South Africa

Police sergeant and 'accomplices' arrested for corruption, theft of engine block

16 June 2023 - 16:55
The suspects were apprehended by Letlhabile residents and handed over to police.
The suspects were apprehended by Letlhabile residents and handed over to police.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A North West police officer and his “accomplices” have been arrested for corruption and theft of an engine block.

The 38-year-old sergeant and two suspects aged 20 were arrested by the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit. Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said Letlhabile residents apprehended two men carrying an engine block in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The suspects were handed over to the police. While waiting to be transported to a nearby detention facility, the pair, who were handcuffed to each other, allegedly overpowered and assaulted a police officer in the community service centre before escaping,” said Mokgwabone.

Cop jailed for 20 years for R2.3m heist

A former Cape Town police officer has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for robbing a cash-in-transit vehicle of R2.3m using a police vehicle.
News
2 months ago

“Subsequent to mobilisation of resources, the suspects were rearrested a few hours later in Letlhabile. The other suspect was arrested for aiding the escapees after it was discovered that he allegedly removed the duo’s handcuffs during their escape. A charge of malicious damage to property is also under investigation.”

Mokgwabone said further investigations led to the police officer's arrest after it emerged he allegedly conspired with the suspects to steal the engine block from an exhibit store.

“The duo was charged for possession of suspected stolen property, escape from lawful custody, assault common, malicious damage to property and theft from a motor vehicle, while the police officer was charged for theft from a motor vehicle and corruption,” said Mokgwabone.

They will appear in the Brits magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Cape Town cop bust for kidnapping

A Cape Town police officer will be hauled before the Bellville magistrate's court on Friday to answer to kidnapping and robbery charges.
News
3 months ago

Suspect arrested after allegedly killing Cape Town cop

The anti-gang unit has arrested a 42-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a Cape Town police officer.
News
6 months ago

Suspect nabbed for 'conspiring with woman to kill her cop husband'

The Eastern Cape Hawks have apprehended a suspect who allegedly conspired with a woman who wanted her police officer husband killed
News
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Armoured glass and high tech security keep Arthur Kaplan liquidators locked out ... News
  2. Second cold front unleashes trail of destruction in Western Cape South Africa
  3. ‘Do other fish you sell swim in a private ocean?’ consumer asks store barring ... South Africa
  4. MAP | The Joburg areas that will be affected by 58-hour water shutdown next week South Africa
  5. WATCH | Last interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss and wife gunned down ... News

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town