“Subsequent to mobilisation of resources, the suspects were rearrested a few hours later in Letlhabile. The other suspect was arrested for aiding the escapees after it was discovered that he allegedly removed the duo’s handcuffs during their escape. A charge of malicious damage to property is also under investigation.”
Mokgwabone said further investigations led to the police officer's arrest after it emerged he allegedly conspired with the suspects to steal the engine block from an exhibit store.
“The duo was charged for possession of suspected stolen property, escape from lawful custody, assault common, malicious damage to property and theft from a motor vehicle, while the police officer was charged for theft from a motor vehicle and corruption,” said Mokgwabone.
They will appear in the Brits magistrate's court on Monday.
Police sergeant and 'accomplices' arrested for corruption, theft of engine block
Image: Gareth Wilson
A North West police officer and his “accomplices” have been arrested for corruption and theft of an engine block.
The 38-year-old sergeant and two suspects aged 20 were arrested by the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit. Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said Letlhabile residents apprehended two men carrying an engine block in the early hours of Wednesday.
“The suspects were handed over to the police. While waiting to be transported to a nearby detention facility, the pair, who were handcuffed to each other, allegedly overpowered and assaulted a police officer in the community service centre before escaping,” said Mokgwabone.
