Public encouraged to take photos of corrupt TMPD members

The public is encouraged to ask Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officers for their appointment letters and photos after complaints about corruption and extortion.
Acting chief of police Basil Nkhwashu issued a directive to TMPD members on Wednesday, instructing officers to allow the public to take photos of them and their vehicles.
“Due to the high number of complaints received from the public, TMPD members are to take note that the public has the right and is encouraged to request appointment certificates from a member. The public may also either take photos of the member, of his/her vehicle and/or record the occurrence in an endeavour to curb alleged unlawful acts,” Nkhwashu instructed.
MMC for community safety Grandi Theunissen supported the directive.
“Let me be clear about what this directive means for the public: you have the right and are encouraged to ask TMPD officers for their appointment certificate, a card identifying them as a police officer.
Image: Tshwane media team
Sting operation catches KZN cop trying to ‘bribe’ colleague with R40k
“Considering the number of complaints the city has received regarding extortion, corruption and other cases of misconduct by TMPD officers, this directive was long overdue. I welcome the initiative by the acting chief and will continue to support him in implementing any measures to address this scourge.”
Victims of extortion or misconduct by TMPD officers are urged to open a criminal case at their nearest police station or report the matter to the TMPD integrity unit. In addition, the matter can be reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Theunissen said.
“I also want to remind the public to remain respectful in their encounters with law enforcement. A lot of good officers are still trying to make a difference out there,” he added.
