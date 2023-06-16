Following up on information about a Bidvest Protea Coin Security vehicle in Rustenburg on Thursday, the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit arrested a company employee and his alleged accomplice.
“The vehicle was traced to a house in Phokeng, where the team searched the premises, including a shack, and allegedly found catalytic converters worth approximately R1.7m,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula.
The shack tenant, an employee of Impala Platinum Mine, was arrested, while the Bidvest employee, who allegedly drove the vehicle, was traced to Boitekong. He was taken to the scene and allegedly confirmed the goods were stolen from Impala Platinum Mine.
“Both suspects will appear before the Tlhabane magistrate's court on Monday, where they will face charges of theft,” Mathebula said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Two arrested with catalytic converters worth R1.7m
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
Following up on information about a Bidvest Protea Coin Security vehicle in Rustenburg on Thursday, the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit arrested a company employee and his alleged accomplice.
“The vehicle was traced to a house in Phokeng, where the team searched the premises, including a shack, and allegedly found catalytic converters worth approximately R1.7m,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula.
The shack tenant, an employee of Impala Platinum Mine, was arrested, while the Bidvest employee, who allegedly drove the vehicle, was traced to Boitekong. He was taken to the scene and allegedly confirmed the goods were stolen from Impala Platinum Mine.
“Both suspects will appear before the Tlhabane magistrate's court on Monday, where they will face charges of theft,” Mathebula said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ex-employee of DJ Zinhle to go on trial in July for alleged theft
Eleven years in jail for Mpumalanga man found with stolen petrol tanker
North West couple arrested for ‘theft’ of police firearm from accident scene
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos