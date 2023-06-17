South Africa

Future of energy will be a highlight of Muizenberg 'unconference'

17 June 2023 - 11:20 By TIMESLIVE
In efforts to address the energy crisis, the Muizenberg Electricity Crisis Committee (MECC) is holding a festival and 'unconference' on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/udo72

The Muizenberg Electricity Crisis Committee (MECC) is holding an open source energy festival & unconference on Wednesday as part of ongoing efforts to foster community engagement and inspire innovative, grassroots solutions to the energy crisis in Muizenberg and surrounding communities.

Unlike traditional conferences, an unconference is a participant-orientated meeting in which the attendees decide on the agenda, discussion topics and workshops. The event will take place at Zandvlei Lookout, Muizenberg, from 8.30am to 4pm.

“The highlight will be a panel discussion on the future of energy in Cape Town, entitled “Our Microgrid Future”. It will feature David Lipshitz (mypowerstation) and James Gien Wong (Stop. Reset. Go.),” said spokesperson Chad Cupido.

“The festival programme includes an unconference morning event facilitated by Carolin Zeitler (Impact Collective), at which participants will be encouraged to arrive with their offerings, facilitate discussions and engage in problem-solving activities.

“The event will introduce MuizenGPT, an AI agent, showcasing how technology can contribute to solving problems. In addition, a crowdfunding campaign to support further initiatives will be announced,” Cupido said.

The MECC is a collective of Muizenberg residents dedicated to addressing the energy crisis. It advocates a communitarian approach to energy solutions, focusing on local engagement and empowerment, and the adoption of different, sustainable energy.

