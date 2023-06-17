IN PICS | Up, up and away in the Sky Grand Prix

Deliu received the trophy and Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) World Air Sports Federation points. Nigel Hopkins and Barrie Eeles, both from South Africa, came second and third respectively.
An international jury sanctioned by @airsports.fai judged pilots on each figure, calculating an overall score per sequence measured and factored against the clock. The figures are graded on factors such as precision of lines and angles, roundness of full and partial loops, symmetry of figures and positioning against the pylons.
About 4,500 people attended the event.
Australian pilot Aarron Deliu was crowned champion of Sky Grand Prix after his performance at Virginia Airport in Durban on Friday.
The event is an aerobatic competition with a twist, with three pylons marking an area in which pilots complete manoeuvres.
