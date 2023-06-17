South Africa

IN PICS | Up, up and away in the Sky Grand Prix

17 June 2023 - 16:00 By SANDILE NDLOVU
The Champion of Sky Grand Prix 2023 Aaron Deliu from Australia during the competition at Virginia Airport in Durban on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Australian pilot Aarron Deliu was crowned champion of Sky Grand Prix after his performance at Virginia Airport in Durban on Friday.

The event is an aerobatic competition with a twist, with three pylons marking an area in which pilots complete manoeuvres. 

Enzokuhle Ndebele,7, looks on as the Extra 330C makes symmetric figures during the Sky Grand Prox at Virginia Airport in Durban on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Deliu received the trophy and Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) World Air Sports Federation points. Nigel Hopkins and Barrie Eeles, both from South Africa, came second and third respectively. 

An international jury sanctioned by @airsports.fai judged pilots on each figure, calculating an overall score per sequence measured and factored against the clock. The figures are graded on factors such as precision of lines and angles, roundness of full and partial loops, symmetry of figures and positioning against the pylons.

About 4,500 people attended the event.

Marksmen Aerobatic Team, Mike Hensman, Eugene du Preez and Johnie Smith showing their skills during a display at the Sky Grand Prix at Virginia Airport, Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A skydiver photographed as he is about to land during the Sky Grand Prix at Virginia Airport in Durban on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Pilots display duo symetric styles during the Sky Grand Prix at Virginia Airport in Durban on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Nigel Hopkins wrote an R with his Extra 330SC during the Sky Grand Prix at Virginia Airport in Durban on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
4,500 people attended the Sky Grand Prix at Virginia Airport in Durban on Friday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Aude Lemordant from France was the only woman who competed during the Sky Grand Prix at Virginia Airport in Durban on Friday..
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
An Extra 330SC flies towards the city during a display at the Sky Grand Prix at Virginia Airport in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

TimesLIVE

