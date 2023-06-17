A person has died in yet another accident on the notorious Town Hill, near Pietermaritzburg on the N3.
Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said upon arrival, paramedics found an overturned truck with two trapped occupants.
“Advanced life support paramedics assisted but despite all efforts one patient was declared dead, while the other patient is in critical condition, he said.
TimesLIVE
Maritzburg's notorious Town Hill claims another life
Image: Supplied
