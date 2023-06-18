Arrangements are being made by Gift of the Givers to assist the 1,260 residents of an informal settlement in Rawsonville, Western Cape, whose houses were damaged by flooding.
Over 340 structures of Spookie Town informal settlement were severely damaged when heavy rains caused the river to burst its banks along the settlement.
The residents are being accommodated at a local church. The heavy flooding has cut off access to Rawsonville.
“Our trucks will be escorted from Cape Town through the Hugenoot Tunnel which was closed to heavy duty trucks,” Gift of the Givers said in a statement, adding that its operations begin on Monday.
Gift of the Givers to assist informal settlement residents whose houses were damaged
Image: Supplied
