South Africa

Gift of the Givers to assist informal settlement residents whose houses were damaged

18 June 2023 - 20:30 By TimesLIVE
Gift of the Givers will on Monday start providing assistance to 1,260 residents of an informal settlement in Rawsonville whose houses were severely damaged due to heavy rains causing the river banks to burst.
Gift of the Givers will on Monday start providing assistance to 1,260 residents of an informal settlement in Rawsonville whose houses were severely damaged due to heavy rains causing the river banks to burst.
Image: Supplied

Arrangements are being made by Gift of the Givers to assist the 1,260 residents of an informal settlement in Rawsonville, Western Cape, whose houses were damaged by flooding.

Over 340 structures of Spookie Town informal settlement were severely damaged when heavy rains caused the river to burst its banks along the settlement.

The residents are being accommodated at a local church. The heavy flooding has cut off access to Rawsonville.

“Our trucks will be escorted from Cape Town through the Hugenoot Tunnel which was closed to heavy duty trucks,” Gift of the Givers said in a statement, adding that its operations begin on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Heavy rains lash east Nepal; one dead, 25 missing

One person was killed and at least 25 others were missing in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains that battered east Nepal, officials ...
News
13 hours ago

Death toll rises as extreme weather continues to lash Western Cape

A 64-year-old man was found dead in his home in Vredendal on the West Coast on Saturday, bringing the death toll in extreme weather in the Western ...
News
1 day ago

Dam sluice gate fully opened for first time in 30 years as cold fronts barrel towards Western Cape

Mopping up efforts continued Friday after torrential rain washed away roads, burst riverbanks and displaced communities across the Western Cape. This ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dam sluice gate fully opened for first time in 30 years as cold fronts barrel ... South Africa
  2. MAP | The Joburg areas that will be affected by 58-hour water shutdown next week South Africa
  3. Cape Town beach battered by storms gets 'coastal defence' treatment South Africa
  4. 'This war must end': Ramaphosa delivers 'clear message' to Putin in Kremlin ... Politics
  5. Second cold front unleashes trail of destruction in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town