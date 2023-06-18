Police probing fire that caused millions of rand damage at North West school

In the midst of midyear examinations a North West school has had to face the destruction of its administration block, which was burnt to ashes on Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Boitseanape Technical High School, a day after Youth Day celebrations.
The North West education department said in a statement the cause of the fire was unknown.
“It is reported that around 4pm the principal was alerted by another teacher that the administration block was on fire.
“Upon his arrival at the school already the fire department was already at the school extinguishing the fire.”
The department said infrastructure and equipment “valued at millions of rand”, including two computers, five photocopiers, text books and office furniture, were destroyed in the blaze.
Education MEC Viola Motsumi said she was disappointed the incident happened immediately after Youth Day.
“This is a real drawback for the department especially now during a critical period of the midyear examination.
“We really do not expect such a horrible incident like this in our schools. Already we are working on the list of schools which need our attention during this financial year.
“This one was never in our plans at all. We are confident that the police will get to the bottom of what caused the fire,” said Motsumi.
She said matric pupils are expected to complete their midyear exams on Wednesday.
The incident comes after a principal's office and another room was burnt at a school in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
The fire came amid allegations of mismanagement of school funds.
TimesLIVE
