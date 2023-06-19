Two suspects were arrested and one shot dead after they allegedly kidnapped a man outside a Durban nightclub and demanded R50,000 ransom.
The two suspects, aged 30 and 47, allegedly hijacked and kidnapped the 33-year-old man in Cato Manor on June 11.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lt Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said the man’s vehicle was later found abandoned in the Berea area.
Mhlongo said a case of hijacking and kidnapping was reported at Cato Manor police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for investigation.
“The suspects demanded a ransom of R50,000 from the victim’s girlfriend and colleagues. An amount of R5,000 was taken from the victim’s bank account.
“Members worked tirelessly since the date of the incident and a joint operation was conducted on Friday,” said Mhlongo.
Alleged kidnappers to appear in court
Four-month-old baby safely reunited with Soweto family after kidnapping
Mhlongo said the suspects were spotted driving along the M25 towards Inanda and police stopped them.
One suspect fled and fired shots towards the police who retaliated, fatally wounding him, he said.
Mhlongo said two suspects were arrested and the victim was rescued.
“He was taken to hospital for a medical examination.”
Mhlongo said the pair are due to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.
