South Africa

Durban metro police slams 'fake' voice note calling for job applications

19 June 2023 - 11:40
Durban metro cops say a voice note purporting to advertise vacancies for the force is fake.
Image: 123RF

Durban metro police has dismissed a voice note advertising vacancies on the force as “fake”.

Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the city's law enforcement arm has no vacant posts available currently.

“We have adopted a fair and transparent recruitment process.

“All aspiring city law enforcement officials will be notified accordingly should we issue such information,” said Zungu.

He said information pertaining to metro police is shared on its social media platforms.

“We have a fully active social media page with accurate information and updates,” he said.

“We are not a word-of-mouth institution. We caution residents to be alert.”

He said no payment is required for job applications.

