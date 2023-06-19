South Africa

IN PICS | Hundreds gather on Durban beachfront to mark International Day of Yoga

19 June 2023 - 14:26 By Nqubeko Mbhele
Hundreds of Durban residents of all ages and backgrounds commemorated the ninth International Day of Yoga with the Sivananda World Peace Foundation at the North Beach amphitheatre on Sunday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Hundreds of KwaZulu-Natal residents gathered on Durban's beachfront on Sunday to mark the ninth International Day of Yoga, which is held annually on June 21.

The commemoration took place at the North Beach amphitheatre and was hosted by the Sivananda World Peace Foundation, led by Prince lshwar Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu, in partnership with the department of health.

“For the past six months we have been to schools and various communities across the province to highlight the benefits of yoga to students and the community at large,” Prince Zulu said.

“We feel that students need to be taught yoga to encourage them to concentrate more in their studies. Children are faced with many challenges and us bringing yoga to schools will enhance their concentration and make them excel in their studies.”

The event is hosted annually to bring different races together and create peace in communities.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini passed a message of thanks in absentia, saying he is thankful to the foundation for uplifting his people through culture and arts.

“The essence of yoga is balance — not just balance within the body or that between the mind and the body, but also balance in the human relationship with the world,” he said.

“Yoga emphasises the values of mindfulness, moderation, discipline and perseverance.” 

The Sivananda World Peace Foundation marked the ninth International Day of Yoga in Durban on Sunday.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Hundreds commemorated the International Day of Yoga in Durban.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Kameeren Govender opened the Sivananda World Peace Foundation's celebration of the annual International Day of Yoga, which took place at the North Beach amphitheatre in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Deputy minister of health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo marks the ninth International Yoga Day at the North Beach amphitheatre in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Durban residents practise yoga with the Sivananda World Peace Foundation to mark the International Day of Yoga.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
A man practises yoga at the Sivananda World Peace Foundation's celebration of the ninth International Day of Yoga at Durban's North Beach on Sunday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

