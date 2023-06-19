"The high speed chase continued until Alexandra, where one getaway car was cornered and a suspect was arrested. The suspect led the police to two houses in Alexandra where a second suspect was arrested and three getaway cars were recovered. The suspects were found with two rifles, a pistol, ammunition and explosives.
"Police are searching for the suspects who are at large and the jewellery taken during the business robbery."
Masondo said one of the getaway cars was reported hijacked in Limpopo early this year.
Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the other suspects to p call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via the MySAPS App that can be downloaded on any smartphone.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Jewel heist: Robbers sought after Father’s Day raid on shopping mall
Image: fxquadro / 123rf
Gauteng police are searching for a gang of robbers who stole jewellery from a store in the East Rand Mall on Sunday.
Two suspects have been traced, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
"Eight suspects entered a shop and held up the employees at gunpoint before taking an undisclosed amount of jewellery from the shelves. As they were leaving the mall, the suspects fired shots randomly. Mall security and police gave chase when they sped off in getaway cars.
"The high speed chase continued until Alexandra, where one getaway car was cornered and a suspect was arrested. The suspect led the police to two houses in Alexandra where a second suspect was arrested and three getaway cars were recovered. The suspects were found with two rifles, a pistol, ammunition and explosives.
"Police are searching for the suspects who are at large and the jewellery taken during the business robbery."
Masondo said one of the getaway cars was reported hijacked in Limpopo early this year.
Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the other suspects to p call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via the MySAPS App that can be downloaded on any smartphone.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Three police constables wounded as mall robbers open fire in Nyanga
WATCH | Gang robs jewellery store at Durban mall
Former cash-in-transit guard jailed for armed cash heist at mall in Tshwane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos