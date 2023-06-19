Yet another cold front swept across the Western Cape overnight, amplifying the destruction caused by severe floods that have claimed two lives, displaced communities and cut off parts of the province at the weekend.
A bakkie was crushed by a tree that fell across the M3 near the University of Cape Town early on Monday. Miraculously, the driver and passenger escaped without injuries. A second tree crashed down across Plateau Road at the entrance to Cape Point and Redhill.
The South African Weather Service posted an orange level 5 warning for wind over the Northern Cape and Western Cape on Monday, and a level four warning for disruptive rain over the Western Cape.
Up to 50mm of rain was expected to fall on Monday in the Cape winelands and north-western Overberg districts. Waves measuring 6m to 8m were forecast for between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay from Monday into Tuesday.
“The waves are coupled with gale to strong gale force westerly winds with speeds of 65km/h to 100km/h,” said the weather service.
Tree crushes bakkie on motorway as more rain lashes the Cape
Image: Michael Walker
Yet another cold front swept across the Western Cape overnight, amplifying the destruction caused by severe floods that have claimed two lives, displaced communities and cut off parts of the province at the weekend.
A bakkie was crushed by a tree that fell across the M3 near the University of Cape Town early on Monday. Miraculously, the driver and passenger escaped without injuries. A second tree crashed down across Plateau Road at the entrance to Cape Point and Redhill.
The South African Weather Service posted an orange level 5 warning for wind over the Northern Cape and Western Cape on Monday, and a level four warning for disruptive rain over the Western Cape.
Up to 50mm of rain was expected to fall on Monday in the Cape winelands and north-western Overberg districts. Waves measuring 6m to 8m were forecast for between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay from Monday into Tuesday.
“The waves are coupled with gale to strong gale force westerly winds with speeds of 65km/h to 100km/h,” said the weather service.
Image: Michael Walker
Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said emergency services were alerted to the tree incident on the M3 at about 9am. “The two male occupants of the vehicle were not injured and no assistance was required to extricate them from the vehicle,” he said.
“One lane was closed to traffic, staff noted damage to the concrete barrier and electrical wires were down as well.”
Disaster management teams and humanitarian organisations sent aid to residents in Citrusdal, in the Olifants River Valley, which was cut off at the weekend after roads were severely damaged by torrential rain. More than 1,000 people were displaced in the town of Rawsonville.
Image: Cederberg Local Municipality
The adverse weather could “potentially cause damage to formal and informal housing structures, electrical and communication infrastructure and uprooting of trees”, said city disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.
“Since our last update, additional reports were received via our disaster operations centre of flooded roadways in Uitsig and Silversands, as well as flooding in Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi and damage to the roof of a house in Hanover Park.
“We have received reports of road closures on Victoria Road between the N2 and Link Road in the Somerset West area as well as Price and Schoonstat in the Constantia area. Govan Mbeki and Duinefontein Road is flooded in both directions and both lanes were closed.
“We also have reports of a tree across the roadway on Plateau Road at the entrance to Cape Point and Redhill as well as on Princess Ann and the M3 in Rosebank, where a tree has fallen on a vehicle. No injuries were reported.
“Reports have been received of a flooded road next to Old Mutual headquarters on the corner of Jan Smuts Drive and Mutual Way. The water is rising, putting an electricity kiosk at risk of flooding.”
City teams were continuing with mop-up operations.
Witzenberg municipality warned residents the water supply to the town of Wolseley in the upper Breede River Valley had been disrupted and would require the services of a diver to repair.
“There is no inflow from the Tierhokskloof weir to Wolseley. We again urge all customers, residents and visitors to use water sparingly. The water level in the rain road reservoir is also very low and is used to supply all customers with water.”
Other parts of the province were disrupted by flooding, rockfalls and road closures.
The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) issued an urgent appeal on Monday for blood donations. “The winter is having a severe effect on our bloodstocks, and we are amidst a severe blood stock shortage,” said spokesperson Marike Carli.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
AG slams KZN for failing food victims, spending only 4% of grant money
Second cold front unleashes trail of destruction in Western Cape
Check beach water quality results before consuming marine life, eThekwini residents told
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos