South Africa

Cops say autopsy has been completed on former minister Joemat-Pettersson

20 June 2023 - 21:15 By TIMESLIVE
An inquest docket has been opened into the death of former ANC minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson.
Image: File/ Trevor Samson

Police on Tuesday confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened into the death of former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson. 

While the family has been mum about the cause of her death, the opening of the inquest brings to light that Joemat-Pettersson possibly did not die from natural causes.

In a short statement, Brig Athlenda Mathe said: “An inquest docket has been registered and is under investigation. [An] autopsy report has been finalised, we are awaiting a final report from department of health on the cause of death.” 

The former minister died two weeks ago amid claims she was one of three ANC MPs who solicited a bribe from suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband.

