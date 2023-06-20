Cops say autopsy has been completed on former minister Joemat-Pettersson

Police on Tuesday confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened into the death of former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson.
While the family has been mum about the cause of her death, the opening of the inquest brings to light that Joemat-Pettersson possibly did not die from natural causes.
In a short statement, Brig Athlenda Mathe said: “An inquest docket has been registered and is under investigation. [An] autopsy report has been finalised, we are awaiting a final report from department of health on the cause of death.”
The former minister died two weeks ago amid claims she was one of three ANC MPs who solicited a bribe from suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband.
