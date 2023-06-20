South Africa

Gautrain denies scrapping housing allowance for employees

20 June 2023 - 15:41
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The company operating the Gautrain says it remains open to engaging further with Numsa to reach an amicable agreement.
Image: Supplied

The Bombela Operating Company, which operates the Gautrain, on Tuesday said though it had agreed with Numsa to have three wage-negotiation sittings, the union abandoned the negotiations after the second sitting. 

“The third sitting has since been agreed for Friday, and the company remains committed to engage with Numsa in good faith to find an amicable solution to the impasse,” Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said. 

 The company was responding to a statement issued by Numsa on Friday, which said a strike was looming at Gautrain.

The union said the parties could not agree on the union's demands, including an 8% across-the-board increase, a night shift allowance of R38 per hour, a housing allowance of R1,750 and a transport allowance to increase from R100 to R125 per shift or R2,100 per month for all shift workers whether they worked or not. 

Numsa said it had been issued with a strike certificate and would be balloting its members next week in preparation for the strike. 

In response, Gautrain admitted the parties had not reached agreement on the wage negotiations and that the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has issued a certificate of non-resolution. 

However, Gautrain said Numsa has in principle agreed to a number of increases, inclusive of a housing allowance, which contradicted the statement issued by the union that the company sought to “abolish the housing allowance”.

Nayager said the company had offered an 8% salary increase, a night shift allowance of R33 per hour, a night work transport subsidy of R105 per shift, a housing allowance of R1,100 and a bonus of R9,000.

The union had also said the reason for the dispute was that Gautrain wanted to abolish the staff cards that allowed workers to ride the Gautrain for free when they were travelling to and from work. 

“The decision to abolish the staff cards is outrageous because our members cannot afford to pay to use the Gautrain because it is really expensive, hence the need for staff cards,” the union said.

Responding to this demand, the company said it related to less than 10 employees based at the depot and it had no impact on operational employees who conducted their duties at stations and on trains. 

“The company remains open and willing to engage further with Numsa to reach an amicable agreement,” Nayager said. 

TimesLIVE

