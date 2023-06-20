South Africa

Mabuyane interdicts SIU in Fort Hare investigation

20 June 2023 - 10:50 By Sithandiwe Velaphi

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has succeeded in his Part A application to interdict the Special Investigating Unit from pursuing its investigation against him in respect of allegations of academic fraud at the University of Fort Hare...

