POLL | Should some essential service workers be exempt from tax?

According to the SA Revenue Service: “Employees’ Tax refers to the tax required to be deducted by an employer from an employee’s remuneration paid or payable. The process of deducting or withholding tax from remuneration as it is earned by an employee is commonly referred to as PAYE.”
Sars said, generally, those who earn less than a certain amount don’t pay income tax. The threshold is R91,250 earned between March 1 2022 and February 28 2023 if you are younger than 65 years. If you are 65 but below 75, the tax threshold is R141,250. For taxpayers aged 75 years and older, this threshold is R157,900.
Godongwana said the law does not allow for exemptions to essential service workers because all residents earning an income, be it the president, a worker or a business-person, are subject to tax laws without exception.
“We recognise the role played by healthcare officials is significant in ensuring provision of efficient and adequate health care to the public, as well as ensuring the provision of health care as a basic human right
“The provision of public healthcare services is a public good that is funded by government and such funds are raised through the levying of taxes. The levying of taxation is a crucial mechanism utilised to generate revenue as part of country’s flagship fiscal policy,” Godongwana said.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
National Freedom Party (NFP) MP Munzoor Shaik-Emam's call for healthcare workers and police officers to be exempt from personal income tax has sparked debate about the working conditions of essential service employees.
Shaik-Emam posed the suggestion to finance minister Enoch Gondongwana via a written parliamentary question.
The pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) tax exemption would apply to healthcare employees and police officers up to a certain level. He said police officers were “poorly paid with limited benefits, low danger allowance, live in informal settlements and are at high risk”.
It was rejected by Godongwana, who said all citizens who earn an income must pay tax.
While some backed Shaik-Emam's call and said it would make up for the limited benefits these workers receive, others claimed it would open the floodgates for other sectors to seek exemptions.
