Some reservoirs, towers in Joburg empty, leaving residents without water

Technical challenges experienced by Rand Water at its Vereeniging purification works on Monday afternoon led to the reduction of bulk water supply to Johannesburg Water and this affected a number of reservoirs and towers in the city.
Johannesburg Water said the reduction of bulk water supply led to a significant reduction in the supply to the various towers and reservoirs from Tuesday morning. and this resulted in a number of areas without water.
On Tuesday afternoon, Johannesburg Water said, the Berea reservoir was critically low, while the Waterval and Quellerina towers were empty.
It said the Eagle Nest reservoir was critically low to empty, while the Crown Gardens tower was empty and its reservoir was critically low.
It said the Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs were empty.
Johannesburg Water said water was being provided to customers through mobile tankers.
TimesLIVE has reached out to Rand Water. The article will be updated once their response is received.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
