South Africa

Three more suspects will be added in Thabo Bester trial and he must appear in person at next court date

20 June 2023 - 12:07
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen applying for bail. They were arrested for allegedly helping Thabo Bester escape from prison in Mangaung. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The state says three more suspects will be added to the Thabo Bester matter.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the convicted rapist and murderer will make a physical appearance when his case returns to court in August.

Bester made a brief appearance via virtual link in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday morning where his legal representatives withdrew their services.

Speculation was rife that  Jeremiah Pela and Tsireledzo Ndou would withdraw from the case just hours before their client was due to appear with eight co-accusedPela confirmed this when he addressed proceedings when the matter got under way at about 11am.

A new lawyer for Bester, Peter Matee, confirmed his mandate and requested a postponement to August 8.

Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko agreed with this request, saying the state needed about a month to complete its investigation.

WATCH | Thabo Bester, Dr Magudumana and 7 others appear in Bloemfontein magistrate's court

Thabo Bester, his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana and seven other accused appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.
News
1 hour ago

“I confirm that a date has been arranged of August 8 for further investigation. There are at least three more suspects to be added and, furthermore, we [are] still awaiting the analysis of the cellphone records as well as the bank statements of some of the other accused. 

“There's two or three more witness statements outstanding. For that purpose, the state is of the view that a month will suffice to allow the completion of this investigation,” he said.

Matlhoko added that Bester's lawyer had approached the state with a request for his client to make a physical appearance in court when the matter resumes, saying the state had no objection to this.

Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi granted the request to postpone Bester's matter to August 8. The remaining eight accused will return to court on the same date after their matter was also postponed.

Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo, 31, who is accused number nine, abandoned his bail bid on Tuesday.

The court also dealt with an application by Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father to be excused from appearing in court at the next appearance. Zolile Sekeleni made the request on the basis that he stays about 1,800km away.

After some back and forth between his defence and Khabisi, and suggestions for Sekeleni to appear virtually, the request was denied.

“The accused must appear at the next appearance,” Khabisi ruled.

The group is accused of having played a role in Bester's escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

TimesLIVE

