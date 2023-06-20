South Africa

WATCH | 'We don't have private security': Diepsloot residents protest crime

20 June 2023 - 19:11 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

“We don't have money to to hire private security. That is why we are crying to the president and the state to say, 'please respond!'. We are dying every day,” said Diepsloot resident Lefa Nkala.

Residents of Diepsloot in Johannesburg north barricaded the N14 highway connecting Krugersdorp and Pretoria with burning tyres, protesting over high crime in the area after the chair of their CPF was shot dead.

Various informal shops were burnt in the township before the N14 was blocked.

A visible police presence cleared the area but residents have vowed to carry on protesting until President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the area.

TimesLIVE

