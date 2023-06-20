“We don't have money to to hire private security. That is why we are crying to the president and the state to say, 'please respond!'. We are dying every day,” said Diepsloot resident Lefa Nkala.
Residents of Diepsloot in Johannesburg north barricaded the N14 highway connecting Krugersdorp and Pretoria with burning tyres, protesting over high crime in the area after the chair of their CPF was shot dead.
Various informal shops were burnt in the township before the N14 was blocked.
A visible police presence cleared the area but residents have vowed to carry on protesting until President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the area.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | 'We don't have private security': Diepsloot residents protest crime
“We don't have money to to hire private security. That is why we are crying to the president and the state to say, 'please respond!'. We are dying every day,” said Diepsloot resident Lefa Nkala.
Residents of Diepsloot in Johannesburg north barricaded the N14 highway connecting Krugersdorp and Pretoria with burning tyres, protesting over high crime in the area after the chair of their CPF was shot dead.
Various informal shops were burnt in the township before the N14 was blocked.
A visible police presence cleared the area but residents have vowed to carry on protesting until President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the area.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Police monitor Diepsloot amid violent protests
Court action launched against 'xenophobic' Operation Dudula
IN PICS | Power to the billionaire's bronze bust bonanza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos