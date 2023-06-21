All bets are on for bumper Durban July set to attract about 50,000 people

Ndlovu said the weekend promises loads of entertainment, with several events lined up.
Close to 50,000 people are expected at this year's Hollywoodbets Durban July, which will boost the economic and tourism sector by about R65m.
This was revealed by the city on Wednesday during a launch of the event at Oceans Mall Courtyard in Umhlanga, where a colourful glimpse of fashion was also showcased.
The city said it was ready to host the R5m record stakes horseracing event at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse next Saturday.
“We are excited and ready to host another instalment of Africa’s biggest horse race. We are confident it is going to be a successful event due to our proven record of hosting major events. Between 35,000 and 48,000 punters and fashionistas will descend on the city for this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience,” said deputy chairperson of the economic development and planning committee, Phili Ndlovu.
Ndlovu said the economic spin-offs will contribute to local tourism. She said businesses stand to gain from the premier race event, including in the hospitality and tourism industry, creative and transport sectors and related value chain sectors.
Ndlovu said the weekend promises loads of entertainment, with several events lined up.
“Tourism is one of our largest industries in eThekwini. We noted during the state of the city address that tourism has begun to return to the pre-Covid-19 level and we have no doubt the Hollywoodbets Durban July will boost the industry. There are projections there will be R65m direct spend that will contribute R130m to the GDP and create 1,500 jobs.”
Ndlovu said fashion remains an important part of the Durban July experience and provides local designers with massive exposure.
She assured visitors and residents the city will be prioritising their safety.
“Our law enforcement agencies will be deployed to all strategic areas during the Durban July to ensure the safety of all patrons and residents. Approximately 100 metro police officers will be deployed on the ground around the Greyville area,” she said.
Stephen Marshall, Gold Circle event and marketing executive, said they were excited about this year’s event. He said after 127 years, the July continues to grow and evolve. There was also a great deal of excitement about the horses that would be in action on the day.
Devin Heffer, brand and communications manager at Hollywoodbets, said they are proud to be part of an event that will be a major driver for tourism and an economic boost for the city.
“A R5m stake is up for grabs. It is the richest Grade 1 race in the country and attracts the best thoroughbreds, which shows in the field we have. Punters will be happy with the R20m up for grabs on the day of the Hollywoodbets Punters’ Challenge.”
