Construction worker killed by 'reckless' taxi driver on M4 in Durban

21 June 2023 - 09:20
The scene of the crash on the M4 in Durban on Tuesday.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Tragedy struck on the M4 in Durban on Tuesday night when a minibus taxi driver allegedly lost control, crashing into a road construction vehicle and hitting a young worker who was killed instantly.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the incident, which he described as “carnage”, happened at about 9.30pm near the Clairwood off-ramp.

“Construction workers were working on the road when a taxi lost control and ploughed into one of their vehicles and hit a worker on the side of the road.

“Paramedics assessed the woman, believed to be in her late 20s, and found she had suffered major injuries.

“There was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared dead at the scene.”

Jamieson said police arrested the taxi driver.

TimesLIVE

