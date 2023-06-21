Gender commission parts ways with CEO Phelisa Nkomo after a few months in the role

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) and its suspended CEO Phelisa Nkomo have “parted ways amicably”, the entity says.
“The commission considers this matter closed and will not provide further comment.”
Nkomo began working at the commission in January.
The development economist, feminist and social justice activist previously worked for the African Gender Institute, Open Society Foundation and Black Sash before moving to a management job in parliament, New Frame reported. She left for the department of public enterprises, where she spent nine years as an economic adviser.
Corruption Watch last year voiced concern about the CGE, saying "the commission has been tainted by allegations of maladministration and poor governance, leadership instability, supposed overreach by the parliamentary oversight committee, and appointments of politically exposed/aligned individuals to key positions within the organisation".
Image: 123RF
Global call to action on women’s land rights
It made a submission to the parliamentary portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities proposing that the selection of new commissioners should be used as an opportunity to stabilise the leadership crisis and ensure that the body works to advance its constitutional mandate.
In 2021, a group of more than 40 individuals and 16 organisations called on then acting National Assembly speaker Lechesa Tsenoli to appoint an impartial inquiry into the CGE.
In the letter to Tsenoli, the group of concerned gender activists and professionals, institutions and individuals said it wanted to discuss the extreme dysfunction at the commission.
