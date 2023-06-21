South Africa

Gender commission parts ways with CEO Phelisa Nkomo after a few months in the role

21 June 2023 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE
Corruption Watch last year voiced concern about the Commission for Gender Equality, saying it has been tainted by allegations of maladministration and poor governance. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) and its suspended CEO Phelisa Nkomo have “parted ways amicably”, the entity says.

“The commission considers this matter closed and will not provide further comment.”

Nkomo began working at the commission in January.

The development economist, feminist and social justice activist previously worked for the African Gender Institute, Open Society Foundation and Black Sash before moving to a management job in parliament, New Frame reported. She left for the department of public enterprises, where she spent nine years as an economic adviser.

Corruption Watch last year voiced concern about the CGE, saying "the commission has been tainted by allegations of maladministration and poor governance, leadership instability, supposed overreach by the parliamentary oversight committee, and appointments of politically exposed/aligned individuals to key positions within the organisation".

