Stoltz said unlawful vets could be laypersons or professionals who have been removed from the SAVC register due to nonpayment of their annual maintenance fees and those working from unregistered premises.
“It also sometimes happens that a veterinary facility, though registered with the SAVC, does not comply with the minimum standards for that category of facility. It is not uncommon for this to happen as all veterinary facilities are only inspected once in a six-year cycle,” she said.
Those who can't afford a vet can get assistance from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) through their animal clinic.
“Services include excellent vet care for indigent persons unable to afford private vet care. All animals treated by us will be neutered,” the SPCA's Sandton branch explained.
The clinic is only available at a few branches across the country and may offer the following services: sterilisation, vaccinations and deworming, education on basic animal welfare and the importance of responsible pet ownership, microchipping, dental and primary veterinary care and veterinary pet products.
Prices for treatments at the society's Tshwane branches range from R320 for a consultation, for example, to R2,200 for the sterilisation of pregnant female dogs, and can be found here.
POLL | Would you take your pet to an illegal vet?
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Illegal vets have been thrown into the spotlight after the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) created a whistle-blowing app to report unregistered veterinary and para-veterinary workers treating animals.
The council warned unregistered vets pose a threat to the safety and health of animals and can impact food security.
It said owners can report complaints anonymously via the ExposeIT app.
It is part of a drive to encourage the public to provide the council with evidence of people “falsely purporting to be veterinary or para-veterinary professionals, as well as qualified professionals practising despite not being registered with the regulatory body”.
Complaints will be assessed during business hours and more information about the alleged transgression may be requested before it is possibly sent to the council's legal team or inspectors to investigate.
“If there is sufficient evidence to warrant it, the complaint will be referred for criminal prosecution or for other punitive or disciplinary measures,” said Dinamarie Stoltz, SAVC director of legal affairs.
While some may be tempted by vet services if they are offered at affordable rates, others won't risk the wellbeing of their beloved animals.
Stoltz said unlawful vets could be laypersons or professionals who have been removed from the SAVC register due to nonpayment of their annual maintenance fees and those working from unregistered premises.
“It also sometimes happens that a veterinary facility, though registered with the SAVC, does not comply with the minimum standards for that category of facility. It is not uncommon for this to happen as all veterinary facilities are only inspected once in a six-year cycle,” she said.
Those who can't afford a vet can get assistance from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) through their animal clinic.
“Services include excellent vet care for indigent persons unable to afford private vet care. All animals treated by us will be neutered,” the SPCA's Sandton branch explained.
The clinic is only available at a few branches across the country and may offer the following services: sterilisation, vaccinations and deworming, education on basic animal welfare and the importance of responsible pet ownership, microchipping, dental and primary veterinary care and veterinary pet products.
Prices for treatments at the society's Tshwane branches range from R320 for a consultation, for example, to R2,200 for the sterilisation of pregnant female dogs, and can be found here.
READ MORE:
Whistle-blower app to expose illegal vets and para-vet workers
'They banged on the driver’s window with a gun': SPCA cadet inspector's hijacking ordeal
eThekwini municipality owes SPCA millions of rand for pound services
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos