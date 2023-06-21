The South African Police Service kicks off its three-day “conversations” with young men to tackle issues of crimes perpetuated by that age group.
The conversation themed “on a journey to a safer South Africa through youth participation in crime prevention” begins in Mangaung on Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE | Police host 'journey to safer South Africa' conversation with young men
