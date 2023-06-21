South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Police host 'journey to safer South Africa' conversation with young men

21 June 2023 - 10:20 By TIMESLIVE

The South African Police Service kicks off its three-day “conversations” with young men to tackle issues of crimes perpetuated by that age group.

The conversation themed “on a journey to a safer South Africa through youth participation in crime prevention” begins in Mangaung on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Police monitor Diepsloot amid violent protests

Gauteng police are monitoring Diepsloot amid sporadic protests over poor police visibility, high crime levels, the influx of illegal immigrants and ...
News
16 hours ago

Durban metro police slams 'fake' voice note calling for job applications

Durban metro police has dismissed a voice note advertising vacancies on the force as fake.
News
1 day ago

Three police generals accused of tampering with job interview scores

Two retired SAPS generals and one serving general have been charged with corruption, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate says.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester's legal representatives pull out South Africa
  2. That dam view just fuels frustration News
  3. 'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's ... South Africa
  4. 'Other girls may be at risk': Woman exposes teacher for allegedly having sex ... News
  5. IN PICS | Here come the bride and groom — thanks to public's generosity News

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict