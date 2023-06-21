Eugenia Tendai Pasipanodya told TimesLIVE the vendors had covered their stock and were seated when the group approached them.
They went to a stall where a man was selling brooms and took more than 50 of his items
“Everyone took one stick there. We thought they want to beat us. They first came to my table and opened it and threw the plastics away,” she said.
She described how the group went from stall to stall throwing goods to the ground, including those sold by a woman with a young child in her arms.
“They damaged a lot of things.”
Precious Mahachi, who was visibly scared, said: “I had to throw away some of my stock because I couldn't sort it out after they messed it up. I lost money. We buy these things. I am scared, but if I don't work what will I eat?”
Pasipanodya said the group accused the hawkers of taking South African citizens' jobs.
“They said 'you people, we don't want to see you here tomorrow, you must go back to your country because you are taking our jobs'. I am not stealing from anyone, I am not killing anyone. I am just seated at my table, I did not take anyone's occupation.”
Pasipanodya, who comes from Mutare in Zimbabwe, holds a diploma in cutting and designing and was once a teacher in her country.
“Most of us are educated but there is nothing we can do. If you stay at home [in Zim] no-one will buy your stuff. There is no money.”
She said the municipality had granted permission for their stalls.
“It's not easy staying here. I wake up at 4.30am and come here at 5am. I am not taking anyone's things, I am not stealing, I am just bringing my stock here to sell and I pay for my stock,” she said.
“For the things we bring from home to sell, we pay duty at the border, we bring them with our papers and we pay,” she said.
She said immigrants contribute to the SA economy by spending on living expenses including accommodation and groceries.
We are not taking jobs from South Africans, say Pretoria immigrants
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
“We are not taking South Africans' jobs, and we work hard to make a living.”
These are the sentiments of many informal traders in Marabastad whose stalls were ransacked on Monday by a group demanding immigrants must leave the country.
Marabastad is a business area near the city centre of Pretoria and is located a few metres away from the Bishop Tutu refugee reception centre. An estimated 2.4km block in the neighbouring vicinity is mostly populated by immigrants who reside and work there.
Businesses in the area range from clothing shops to internet cafes, and panel beaters. Informal stalls line the periphery, with traders selling cooked food and goods.
A group calling themselves concerned citizens gathered in the area's open square on Monday morning for what they described as a weeklong protest against immigrants living in the metro.
They targeted hawkers until a group of residents came to the traders' defence.
Eugenia Tendai Pasipanodya told TimesLIVE the vendors had covered their stock and were seated when the group approached them.
They went to a stall where a man was selling brooms and took more than 50 of his items
“Everyone took one stick there. We thought they want to beat us. They first came to my table and opened it and threw the plastics away,” she said.
She described how the group went from stall to stall throwing goods to the ground, including those sold by a woman with a young child in her arms.
“They damaged a lot of things.”
Precious Mahachi, who was visibly scared, said: “I had to throw away some of my stock because I couldn't sort it out after they messed it up. I lost money. We buy these things. I am scared, but if I don't work what will I eat?”
Pasipanodya said the group accused the hawkers of taking South African citizens' jobs.
“They said 'you people, we don't want to see you here tomorrow, you must go back to your country because you are taking our jobs'. I am not stealing from anyone, I am not killing anyone. I am just seated at my table, I did not take anyone's occupation.”
Pasipanodya, who comes from Mutare in Zimbabwe, holds a diploma in cutting and designing and was once a teacher in her country.
“Most of us are educated but there is nothing we can do. If you stay at home [in Zim] no-one will buy your stuff. There is no money.”
She said the municipality had granted permission for their stalls.
“It's not easy staying here. I wake up at 4.30am and come here at 5am. I am not taking anyone's things, I am not stealing, I am just bringing my stock here to sell and I pay for my stock,” she said.
“For the things we bring from home to sell, we pay duty at the border, we bring them with our papers and we pay,” she said.
She said immigrants contribute to the SA economy by spending on living expenses including accommodation and groceries.
When TimesLIVE visited the area, the woman holding a baby was visibly shaken and traumatised by the ordeal. With teary eyes, she declined to speak except to say she was traumatised and not in a good space.
Fellow vendor Leonah Tomu said, “It's not easy. We want to send money back to our children to eat, that is why we come here. We feel bad because we want to go back to Zimbabwe but everything is not well there, so what can we do?”
The trader whose broomsticks were taken said he came to South Africa to make a living as conditions in Zimbabwe are unbearable.
“In Zimbabwe there is no money for our children to go to school, to buy food for them, that is why we are forced to come here. We can go back to Zimbabwe, we are free to go, but we want to survive.”
His countrymen would offer hospitality to South Africans if the situation was reversed, he said.
“The situation happening in Zimbabwe can also happen here. If things change here and there, they can all come to Zimbabwe for survival if they need to.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'We want our land back': Organiser of Tshwane week-long protest against illegal immigrants
Here are options for Zimbabweans to stay in SA
December extension for Zimbabweans living in South Africa on exemption permits
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos