Have you ever seen billionaires battling out in a cage? Well, if a fight challenge between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk materialises, people around the world might just.
This week the businessmen have been trending on social media after Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage fight.
Talks of the challenge started when Musk responded to a social media user who claimed Zuckerberg's company was creating an application called Threads, that would resemble Twitter.
Musk said: “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”
Musk was warned to “thread” carefully as Zuckerberg practised martial arts, ju-jitsu.
He responded saying: “I’m up for a cage match if he is, LOL.”
Zuckerberg put up a status on Instagram on Wednesday telling Musk to “send me [a] location”. The Facebook founder recently competed in a martial arts competition.
Battle of the billionaires? Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight
Image: Elon Musk/Getty Images and Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram
Famous people challenging each other to fights is always super popular.
In SA, celebrities get in the boxing ring and some donate the fight money to charity.
Celebrity fights such as that of musician NaakMusiQ and rapper Cassper Nyovest; and actress Angelique Gerber against winner of The Voice SA, Tasché Burger, last year caused a social media frenzy.
