South Africa

Boy removed from negligent mom raped at care home: Limpopo police

Suspect expected to appear in Modimolle court

22 June 2023 - 13:13 By TimesLIVE
The eight-year-old boy was raped after being removed from a negligent mother. Stock photo.
The eight-year-old boy was raped after being removed from a negligent mother. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A Modimolle child has been failed by his biological family and foster caregivers.

The eight-year-old boy was raped after being removed from a negligent mother.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a 34-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

The child's circumstances were flagged with police when his school principal reported a grade 1 pupil was living in unhygienic conditions. An intervention was made with the mother to improve his living conditions but this was not done.

The minor was removed from his mother's care and taken to a place of safety at a children's home in Modimolle.

Subsequently, he was taken for medical examination because he displayed symptoms of sexual abuse. A forensic assessment obtained by police on Tuesday showed the child was raped on several occasions.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Modimolle magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of rape.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

CRIME STATS | Crimes against women, children remain a ‘concern’: Masemola

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says police remain concerned about the number of crimes committed against women and children.
News
3 weeks ago

Father arrested for 'chaining, raping his son', 8, in Eastern Cape

A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape and abuse of his eight-year-old son by the family violence child protection ...
News
2 weeks ago

Brits dominee facing sex crime charges “created ‘Jesus Revolution’ WhatsApp group” for teens while on trial

Dominee Adriaan Swart has created a WhatsApp group for young people — in the middle of his trial on charges of sexual abuse of minors.
News
2 weeks ago

‘It was not the worst kind of rape’: judge rejects child rapist’s bid to reduce life sentence

High court judge rebukes appellant after he asked for a shorter sentence due to ‘mitigating circumstances’
News
2 weeks ago

Crime stats ‘paint bloody picture of the violence tearing away at SA’s social fabric’

Police minister reveals 6,289 people were murdered between January and March, up from 206 in the same period last year
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester's legal representatives pull out South Africa
  2. SAPS slams claims top cop in Thabo Bester case received SMS which led to him ... South Africa
  3. Woman loses her half of joint estate after 22 years of marriage in community of ... News
  4. 'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's ... South Africa
  5. Western Cape farmers say floods are the ‘worst in at least 25 years’ News

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict