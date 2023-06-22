South Africa

Derick Hougaard regains consciousness

22 June 2023 - 17:43 By Kgaugelo Masweneng and HENDRIK HANCKE
Singer Nadine, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with former Springbok and Blue Bulls rugby player Derick Hougaard since 2018, is sharing his health struggle with their supporters.
Image: Facebook: Nádine
The former Springbok and Bulls flyhalf, who has been in a medically induced coma since June 5, has opened his eyes. His girlfriend, the Afrikaans pop artist Nadine (Hoffeldt) broke the news late Thursday on her Facebook page.
Image: Facebook

The former Bok and Blue Bulls flyhalf Derick Hougaard, who has been in a coma for more than a week, has opened his eyes.

His girlfriend, the Afrikaans pop artist Nadine Hoffeldt, broke the news late Thursday afternoon on her Facebook page. 

“With incredible gratitude we can share the following with you: Derick has opened his eyes! His infection count has decreased and he is currently receiving new antibiotics,” Nadine wrote on Facebook.   

Nadine found Hougaard unconscious and non-responsive at home on Sunday June, 10. 

He has been in a medically induced coma since then. 

It is still unclear what led to Hougaard’s condition. 

Nadine said on Facebook that the carbon dioxide levels in Hougaard's blood have also significantly decreased.

“His intake of oxygen is getting better every day.

Derick Hougaard proudly holds the Currie Cup at Ellis Park in 2002.
Image: Tertius Pickard (Gallo Images)

“He is responding to questions and his brain function is looking good! He can't talk with the pipes in his throat, is in pain and very tired. but we are indescribably thankful and excited that he opened his eyes,” Nadine wrote.

She said there were still other complications. 

“He is being treated but the sedation has been decreased. We are still praying for his lungs to heal completely. A thousand thanks for all the prayers and belief and love! All honour is to our Heavenly Father! Derick's family is also grateful for all the caring, love and prayers.”

Met ongelooflike dankbaarheid kan ons met julle deel : Derick het sy oë oopgemaak! Sy infeksie telling het afgeneem en...

Posted by Nádine on Thursday, June 22, 2023

