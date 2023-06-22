Derick Hougaard regains consciousness

The former Bok and Blue Bulls flyhalf Derick Hougaard, who has been in a coma for more than a week, has opened his eyes.
His girlfriend, the Afrikaans pop artist Nadine Hoffeldt, broke the news late Thursday afternoon on her Facebook page.
“With incredible gratitude we can share the following with you: Derick has opened his eyes! His infection count has decreased and he is currently receiving new antibiotics,” Nadine wrote on Facebook.
Nadine found Hougaard unconscious and non-responsive at home on Sunday June, 10.
He has been in a medically induced coma since then.
It is still unclear what led to Hougaard’s condition.
Nadine said on Facebook that the carbon dioxide levels in Hougaard's blood have also significantly decreased.
“His intake of oxygen is getting better every day.
“He is responding to questions and his brain function is looking good! He can't talk with the pipes in his throat, is in pain and very tired. but we are indescribably thankful and excited that he opened his eyes,” Nadine wrote.
She said there were still other complications.
“He is being treated but the sedation has been decreased. We are still praying for his lungs to heal completely. A thousand thanks for all the prayers and belief and love! All honour is to our Heavenly Father! Derick's family is also grateful for all the caring, love and prayers.”
