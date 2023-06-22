South Africa

Durban streets to become sea of white for Nazareth prayer march

22 June 2023 - 10:58 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Nazareth Baptist Church devotees are expected to bring the centre of Durban to a standstill.
Nazareth Baptist Church devotees are expected to bring the centre of Durban to a standstill.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Thousands of Nazareth Baptist Church devotees have begun gathering at King Dinizulu Park in Durban for their annual walk to Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The walk is also expected to attract political heavyweights, including ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma and minister of sport, arts & culture Zizi Kodwa.

The eThekwini metro assured the public on Wednesday that safety would be guaranteed in the central business district as the devotees embark on their march.

Streets expected to be affected include Pixley kaSeme, Samora Machel and Masabalala Yengwa.

There is a strong presence from SAPS public order police.

The church's eBuhleni faction leader, Mduduzi Shembe, will lead the walk, which is expected to bring the coastal city to a standstill.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he was grateful the church chose to move the peace walk to the city.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Philani Mavundla is the mayor of Umvoti again

A new power-sharing deal between the ANC and ABC has relegated the IFP to opposition benches, paving a way back for former mayor Philani Mavundla to ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Police monitor Diepsloot amid violent protests

Gauteng police are monitoring Diepsloot amid sporadic protests over poor police visibility, high crime levels, the influx of illegal immigrants and ...
News
1 day ago

'We want our land back': Organiser of Tshwane week-long protest against illegal immigrants

A group of Tshwane residents on Monday began a week-long protest against illegal immigrants living in South Africa.
News
2 days ago

No school for a month for three Shembe Church members who refused to cut their hair

Three pupils from Nazareth Baptist (Shembe) Church in Durban have been without a school for nearly a month after the principal of JG Zuma High School ...
News
2 months ago

HRC in KZN to engage education and religious bodies on Shembe rights

The South African Human Rights Commission is holding a public engagement in Durban with members of the Nazareth Baptist Church and the community ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester's legal representatives pull out South Africa
  2. SAPS slams claims top cop in Thabo Bester case received SMS which led to him ... South Africa
  3. Woman loses her half of joint estate after 22 years of marriage in community of ... News
  4. 'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's ... South Africa
  5. Western Cape farmers say floods are the ‘worst in at least 25 years’ News

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict