South Africa

Four court officials found guilty of stealing bail money

The suspects worked for the courts and were responsible for processing and receiving bail payments but instead pocketed the cash

22 June 2023 - 11:37
Four accused people were found guilty of stealing bail payments from a court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

Four men have been found guilty of manipulating the bail system at the courts in Gqeberha by transferring bail payments into their personal bank accounts.

Mzikazi Mahlalasa, 57, Letitia Mack, 49, Yonela Ntsaluba, 39 and Nomathandazo Takayi, 52, were convicted of theft on Wednesday at the Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court.

A fifth suspect, Nondumiso Waxa, 45, died in March 2019.

According to the Hawks, the thefts took place between August 21 2009 and October 29 2010 when the accused worked for the department of justice and constitutional development’s criminal section in Gqeberha.

Their duties were to receive bail payments, issue bail receipts, capture payments in the accounting system and attach duplicates on manual bail receipts to the charge sheet, spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“The accused connived and issued bail receipts and never captured the transactions on the accounting system. They instead directed the cash into their personal accounts,” Mhlakuvana said.

The Hawks’ investigation revealed the accused managed to steal more than R92,800. They were released on bail after being arrested in 2010.

“They will be sentenced on July 26,” Mhlakuvana added.

TimesLIVE

