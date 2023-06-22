The Gauteng department of education has extended the closing date for 2024 online admission applications for grades 1 and 8 to July 21.
“We have seen it fit to give parents and guardians more time to apply and upload or submit documents at schools. We are also proud of having processed over 400,000 applications within a week. This is a testament to our system’s improvement and the demand for the quality education which Gauteng offers,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.
The application period was initially scheduled to close on July 14.
However, the department said it had noticed some parents preferred submitting their documents at schools.
“As such, this extension will give them an opportunity to submit documents after the school recess, which is due to commence from June 23 until July 17. Parents now have until July 21 to apply and will be allowed to upload or submit documents until July 28,” said the department's spokesperson Steve Mabona.
Gauteng education department extends closing date for online admissions
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com
Over 300,000 grade 1 and 8 applications processed: Gauteng education department
Mabona said the online admissions system has successfully processed 408,714 applications since the start of the application period last Thursday.
“This amounts to 176,975 grade 1 and 231,739 grade 8 applications,” he said.
“Despite this extension, parents and guardians are still encouraged to apply by visiting www.gdeadmissions.gov.za and register to proceed with the application process. We encourage applicants who require assistance with applying or have any application-related enquiries to contact our call centre on 0800-000-789 or WhatsApp us on 060-891-0361.”
TimesLIVE
