South Africa

Gauteng education department extends closing date for online admissions

22 June 2023 - 10:42
The GDE online admissions system has processed more than 400,000 applications since the start of the application period last Thursday. Stock photo.
The GDE online admissions system has processed more than 400,000 applications since the start of the application period last Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

The Gauteng department of education has extended the closing date for 2024 online admission applications for grades 1 and 8 to July 21.

“We have seen it fit to give parents and guardians more time to apply and upload or submit documents at schools. We are also proud of having processed over 400,000 applications within a week. This is a testament to our system’s improvement and the demand for the quality education which Gauteng offers,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.

The application period was initially scheduled to close on July 14.

However, the department said it had noticed some parents preferred submitting their documents at schools.

“As such, this extension will give them an opportunity to submit documents after the school recess, which is due to commence from June 23 until July 17. Parents now have until July 21 to apply and will be allowed to upload or submit documents until July 28,” said the department's spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Over 300,000 grade 1 and 8 applications processed: Gauteng education department

More than 300,000 Gauteng grade 1 and 8 online school admission applications have been processed since the start of the application period on ...
News
2 days ago

Mabona said the online admissions system has successfully processed 408,714 applications since the start of the application period last Thursday.

“This amounts to 176,975 grade 1 and 231,739 grade 8 applications,” he said.

“Despite this extension, parents and guardians are still encouraged to apply by visiting www.gdeadmissions.gov.za and register to proceed with the application process. We encourage applicants who require assistance with applying or have any application-related enquiries to contact our call centre on 0800-000-789 or WhatsApp us on 060-891-0361.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gauteng education launches online application process for grades 1 and 8

The Gauteng education department has launched the online application for admission for grades 1 and 8 for 2024, and says the system is now able to ...
News
6 days ago

Parallel-medium schools are soaring, single-medium Afrikaans schools not so much: report

According to the report, there was a particularly high drop in the use of Afrikaans from 12% of pupils in 2007 to 5.7% in 2016
News
2 days ago

Principal who refused to reopen his school during Covid-19 loses bid to be reinstated

Ex-headmaster who took issue with authorities’ ‘baasskaap manner’ was found guilty on six charges in October 2021
News
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester's legal representatives pull out South Africa
  2. SAPS slams claims top cop in Thabo Bester case received SMS which led to him ... South Africa
  3. Woman loses her half of joint estate after 22 years of marriage in community of ... News
  4. 'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's ... South Africa
  5. Western Cape farmers say floods are the ‘worst in at least 25 years’ News

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict