'Global Citizen Power our Planet' concert to take place in Paris

Raising voices to demand urgent change from governments, development banks and major corporations

22 June 2023 - 09:24
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley speaks at the Global Citizen Now Summit in New York City on April 27 2023.
Image: Noam Galai

The “Global Citizen Power our Planet” environmental advocacy concert is set to take place in Paris on Thursday evening. 

Through this initiative, the international advocacy organisation is calling on rich nations to release an outstanding $16.7bn (R300bn) of the committed $100bn in financing for lower income countries.

Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said: “Our world needs urgent change. Outdated global financial systems are perpetuating the conditions that keep vulnerable countries and their citizens trapped in a cycle of extreme poverty.”

The organisation will launch an environmental campaign in Paris in June, intended to lobby millions of people around the world to take action, raise their voices and demand urgent change from governments, multilateral development banks and major corporations.

The “Power Our Planet” initiative seeks to push for the delivery of billions of dollars committed to climate financing for lower income countries and the transfer of billions through the International Monetary Fund, special drawing rights from wealthy countries to poor countries, increase foreign aid budgets and enact global carbon emissions taxes.

According to Global Citizen, corporations should commit to join the UN's “Race to Zero” by setting science-based targets, publish time-bound action plans for climate transitions and make transformative investments for a lower carbon transition in emerging economies.

