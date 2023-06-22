South Africa

Man in court over 42 firearms after Hawks swoop on private security firm

22 June 2023 - 13:49 By TIMESLIVE
The weapons were found stored in three different safes at the company which advertises armed response and close protection services. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/michaklootwijk

A 57-year-old man was expected in court on Thursday for the alleged possession of 42 firearms after an investigation by the Hawks into the existence and registration of a private VIP security business in Cape Town. 

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said the probe to determine if the company was registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA), Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and Enhanced Firearm System was initiated in May. 

The firm advertises services including armed and medical response and VIP protection. 

“After a thorough and collective investigation by national priority violent crime (NPVC), provincial FLASH, provincial crime scene investigation (PCSI) and PSiRA, it was established the company does not exist on the Enhanced Firearm System or PSiRA,” said Vukubi. 

“The premises were visited on June 21 to conduct a compliance inspection ... and the team discovered a total of 42 firearms [34 pistols and eight shotguns] and ammunition stored in three different safes on the premises. It was later established that the firearms found on the premises are licensed under a company based in [Gauteng].” 

The man, only identified as a person found on the premises, faces charges related to the possession of firearms and ammunition without licenses, permits or authorisation in terms of Firearms Control Act. 

