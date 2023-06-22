A parolee accused of stabbing his uncle and nearly killing him last year was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment by the Mhala regional court in Mpumalanga.
According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, Samkelo Mbowane, 36, was sentenced for attempted murder at Goromani, near Bushbuckridge.
“The court heard how on that day, a family argument between the accused and his uncle over meat turned violent in front of the uncle's friends. It is said that during the squabble, Mbowane was fuming.
“He went to the room and fetched a knife which he used to stab his uncle multiple times. The uncle sustained injuries on the eye, left arm, shoulder, neck and back. He was rescued by the people who had visited the family. They took the victim to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” said Mohlala.
Parolee who stabbed his uncle almost to death gets 15 years in prison
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl
A parolee accused of stabbing his uncle and nearly killing him last year was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment by the Mhala regional court in Mpumalanga.
According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, Samkelo Mbowane, 36, was sentenced for attempted murder at Goromani, near Bushbuckridge.
“The court heard how on that day, a family argument between the accused and his uncle over meat turned violent in front of the uncle's friends. It is said that during the squabble, Mbowane was fuming.
“He went to the room and fetched a knife which he used to stab his uncle multiple times. The uncle sustained injuries on the eye, left arm, shoulder, neck and back. He was rescued by the people who had visited the family. They took the victim to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” said Mohlala.
Parolee sentenced to life for murder of his friend’s niece in Soweto
The accused was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in 2016 for murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. When he attacked his uncle, Mbowane was reportedly on parole, Mohlala said.
“A case of attempted murder was subsequently opened at Calcutta police station and after an investigation the accused was arrested at home in Madras outside Hazyview on November 4 2022, thanks to members from Correctional Services, who heard that the accused was involved in crime.
“In fact they brought him to the authorities. He was charged and taken to court. The state presented a strong case against him and he was convicted, hence his sentencing to 15 years’ imprisonment for attempted murder,” he added.
The accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Illegal Mozambican parolee gets life for murder and robbery
I don’t know where Eugene de Kock is: state security minister washes hands of assassin
Nine life terms for 'monster' who killed Tazne van Wyk
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos